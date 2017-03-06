Mobileye sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS(TM) title for the Most People Using Virtual Reality Displays at 2017 YPO EDGE event

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, 6 March 2017 — During the YPO EDGE, 1,867 members of YPO, the premier leadership organization for chief executives in the world, became a part of history in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, as Mobileye, the leading supplier of software that enables Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most people using virtual reality displays. Mobileye Co-founder and CEO Ziv Aviram, a YPO member, surprised the gathering of YPO global business leaders with a virtual reality experience of riding in a driverless car.

Mobileye launched in 1999 with the belief that vision-safety technology will make our roads safer, reduce traffic congestion and save lives. With 27 automaker partners, including some of the world’s largest, Mobileye’s technology has rapidly evolved to support the three pillars of autonomous driving – sensing, mapping and driving policy.

Each year, YPO global chief executives and business leaders gather on a different continent for the YPO EDGE to shape the future of global industries. The 2017 EDGE in Vancouver was designed to spark idea exchange, introduce disruption, and infuse innovation into companies and communities around the world.

“We are dedicated to continuing our 17-year tradition of leveraging the newest technology, including artificial intelligence, deep learning and crowdsourcing, to create the hardware and software needed to help our 27 OEM partners enable ADAS systems and eventually fully autonomous vehicles,” said Avarim. “These partners chose Mobileye not only because of our track-record of innovation, but also because our systems have been validated to the highest level of safety and accuracy over millions of miles.”

“The entire YPO EDGE conference is about how innovators and disruptors are changing the world. With the 2,700 global business leaders gathered at the EDGE, we have now begun a discussion about the fourth industrial revolution and what that means to business and to society by incorporating the best practices, inspiration, disruption or innovation that our speakers have shared,” said Larry Bond, 2017 YPO EDGE Chair.

“YPO’s goal is to create a global platform for chief executives to engage, learn and grow, and the YPO EDGE unite members from around the world each year to explore how they can be better and more inspired leaders,” said Scott Mordell, CEO of YPO. “Vancouver has been an ideal host city for the YPO EDGE, with its diversity and rising importance as a hub city of entrepreneurship, innovation and disruption.”

An adjudicator from GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS was on hand at the 2017 YPO EDGE to present Mobileye with a certificate of the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title and share it with the YPO members who were a part of this historic achievement.

Visit http://www.mobileye.com/live/ ypo-edge-2017/ to learn more.

About YPO

The premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world.

YPO is the global platform for chief executives to engage, learn and grow. YPO members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world’s most influential and innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal, family and community impact.

Today, YPO empowers more than 24,000 members in more than 130 countries, diversified among industries and types of businesses. Altogether, YPO member-run companies employ more than 15 million people and generate USD6 trillion in annual revenues.

Leadership. Learning. Lifelong. For more information, visit www.ypo.org.

Contact:

YPO

Linda Fisk

Office: +1 972 629 7305 (United States)

Mobile: +1 972 207 4298

press@ypo.org

About Mobileye

Mobileye N.V. is the global leader in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and autonomous driving. The Company’s technology keeps passengers safer on the roads, reduces the risks of traffic accidents, saves lives and has the potential to revolutionize the driving experience by enabling autonomous driving. The Company’s proprietary software algorithms and EyeQ® chips perform detailed interpretations of the visual field in order to anticipate possible collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, animals, debris and other obstacles. The Company’s products are also able to detect roadway markings such as lanes, road boundaries, barriers and similar items; identify and read traffic signs, directional signs and traffic lights; create a RoadBookTM of localized drivable paths and visual landmarks using REMTM; and provide mapping for autonomous driving. The Company’s products are or will be integrated into car models from more than 25 global automakers. The Company’s products are also available in the aftermarket.

Company Contact:

Dan Galves

CCO / SVP

Dan.Galves@mobileye.com