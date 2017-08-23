National Mourning in Sierra Leone

As Sierra Leone officially concludes its period of national mourning following the tragic flooding and mudslides in the capital Freetown and surrounding areas, the United States reiterates our profound sympathy and extends our condolences to the people of Sierra Leone as they begin to heal from this disaster.

Personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Sierra Leone, including from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense, and the U.S. Agency for International Development, have been working closely with the Sierra Leonean Ministry of Health and Sanitation and the Office of National Security to provide technical support and humanitarian assistance to assist in the Government of Sierra Leone's response.

The United States will continue to closely monitor the impact of the flooding and mudslides and coordinate with the Government of Sierra Leone and international partners on next steps in the recovery.

Source: U.S Department of State