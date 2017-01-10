New Television Documentary Film Series Offers Platform for Creative, In Depth, Original Story Telling

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Makers and lovers of documentary film will find a new go-to place this year. “BIG STORY,” a 35 hour television strand each weekend is home to a wide range of current affairs documentaries tackling global issues in unique and creative ways.

The series is part of the launch of a dynamic new platform of programs on the China Global Television Network (CGTN).

BIG STORY signals CGTN’s commitment to high quality global news and current affairs content. The China Global Television Network broadcasts daily through cable and satellite and through an increasing digital media presence from production centers in Beijing, Washington D.C., and Nairobi.

BIG STORY showcases films acquired from all across the globe and commissions ground breaking documentaries from top film directors.

In its first weeks on air, BIG STORY will take viewers to Afghanistan. In its television debut, “Tell Spring Not to Come This Year” portrays Afghan National Army’s war against the Taliban in gripping fashion. Directed and beautifully photographed by Saeed Taji Farouky and Michael McEvoy, the film focuses on Afghan foot soldiers engaged in the nation’s struggle now that most American and NATO forces have departed. It garnered the Panorama Audience Choice Award at the 2015 Berlin Film Festival.

BIG STORY is also the home of the television premiere of a highly moving profile of an elderly couple in Shanghai battling the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Please Remember Me” highlights dramatically the issue of senile dementia which impacts nine million people in China and 45 million worldwide. The film brings together love, the struggle to provide healthcare, and the need to preserve memories of a lifetime. Directed by Qing Zhao and Produced by Du Feng, the film won three Awards last year at the Guangzhou Documentary Film Festival.

In addition to cable and satellite, BIG STORY and all of CGTN’s wide array of news and current affairs programming may be screened on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=lVV5pj7Pvsc

BIG STORY documentaries can be seen Fridays at 5 pm Eastern US Time, 10 pm in the United Kingdom. On Saturdays at 8pm Eastern US Time, and on Sundays at 9 pm Beijing time.

Reviewers seeking more information and online previews of any of remarkable new BIG STORY films should contact media.inquiries@cgtnamerica. com

BIG STORY, a production of the China Global Television Network.

Photo – http://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/455143/China_Global_ Television_Network_BIG_STORY. jpg

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=_ADPtjd9oRU&feature=youtu.be