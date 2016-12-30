New Year Message for Year 2017 by President Jacob Zuma:

Economic Transformation and Nation Building Key in 2017

We have come to the conclusion of a fruitful and productive year.

We moved a step further this year in fighting poverty, inequality and

unemployment, as we continued working hard together, to reverse the legacy of apartheid

colonialism.

Further progress was made in extending services to our people including housing,

water, electricity, accessible education, health care, roads, transport, social grants

and in fighting hunger through public employment schemes and other programmes.

Most of these services are included in the Constitution as the socio-economic

rights that South Africans are entitled to.

The year 2017 must be a decisive one for the country as we take the

reconstruction and development programme forward.

Jobs remain high on the list of priorities of our people. In this regard, we

must continue to promote unity in action to reignite economic growth.

The collaboration between business, labour and government to support the

economy, which is one of the key achievements of the year 2016, must continue in the New

Year.

Importantly, together we must take the economic transformation programme

forward. We need to change the commanding heights of the economy, and increase the

participation of black people as owners and managers.

Progress made on the achievement of this goal will greatly enhance the national

reconciliation programme.

Business, government and society must work together on this national imperative.

We also need to make meaningful progress on the land reform and restitution

programme in 2017, in in line with the Constitution.

As we continue to invest in the future, access to education and training as well

as the provision of youth employment and economic opportunities must remain key

priorities for all decision makers in the country.

Nation building and promoting social cohesion will need to elevate in 2017. One

of the key tasks in this regard, should be a heightened fight against racism.

All institutions and businesses must promote inclusion and non-racialism. Nobody

must be excluded on the basis of colour or race, through subtle and unconstitutional

means.

We will mark two important centenaries next year.

We will celebrate the centenary of His Excellency Oliver Reginald Tambo, the

late President of the ANC and national hero who worked tirelessly so that all South

Africans can live in peace, freedom and democracy.

Secondly, we will mark the centenary of the sinking of the ship, the Mendi, in

which scores of black soldiers died on 21 February 1917.

The two centenaries must be used to unite all our people in appreciation of what

the country has achieved against all odds, in building a new society from the ashes of

apartheid colonialism.

We are one people. Regardless of the challenges we face, we must continue to

work together, to build the South Africa of our dreams.

We congratulate Christians including religious leaders, as well as all in the

country, for a successful and joyous Christmas.

We also extend our heartfelt condolences to all who lost their loved ones during

the festive season. May their souls rest in peace.

We thank our law enforcement agencies, especially the police and traffic

authorities, for ensuring order and peace during the holidays.

We also acknowledge health care professionals and other public sector workers,

retail and hospitality sector staff, the media, and all others who are on duty during

the holidays.

We reiterate our call to all road users to obey the rules of the road.

Irresponsible behaviour costs lives.

We wish you all a happy, successful, productive and prosperous new year, 2017.

Source: Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.