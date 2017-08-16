NMAT by GMAC Exam Launches in South Africa to Streamline Business School Admissions

Candidates can apply to six leading South African business schools with one test and receive complimentary test preparation materials

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) today opened registrations for the NMAT by GMAC exam. This assessment allows candidates to apply to six leading South African business schools with one test score and gives South African graduate management programmes greater and more informed access to domestic talent.

The NMAT by GMAC exam measures the skills required for academic success in African management programmes. It is accepted by leading business schools in South Africa, including:

Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS)

Milpark Business School

North West University

Rhodes Business School

University of South Africa (UNISA) Graduate School of Business Leadership

Wits Business School

Owned by the organisation that created and administers the global GMAT exam, the NMAT by GMAC exam was established for use in Africa, in partnership with the Association of African Business Schools (AABS) and the South African Business School Association (SABSA). Input from faculty, students and administrators from 27 member business schools in 10 countries was considered, to validate that this assessment will provide reliable information to African business schools when selecting candidates for graduate management education programmes.

“African business schools have expressed a need for better, more informed approaches to selecting students for their MBA and other graduate management programmes,” said Dr. Ron Sibert, GMAC’s Market Development Director in Africa. “The NMAT by GMAC will provide a more objective measure of student preparedness, thereby helping to ensure they are positioned for academic success.”

The journey to the launch of the NMAT by GMAC in Africa began in 2014, when the leadership of AABS and SABSA acknowledged the need for a quality admission test as part of their associations’ efforts to establish Pan-African quality standards and a cohesive community of graduate management programmes on the continent. GMAC offered to bring the NMAT by GMAC exam to address these needs. The associations agreed that the assessment will be:

A high-quality measure of the skills that are necessary for academic success at graduate management programmes in Africa as well as other parts of the world, and

Affordable and accessible to applicants to African business schools.

The NMAT by GMAC exam launches with six pioneering schools in South Africa, with plans to move into several other countries around the world in subsequent years.

“This collaboration between African business schools and GMAC is an important first step towards achieving an equitable benchmark for candidates entering our graduate management programmes,” said Professor Owen Skae, Director at Rhodes Business School. “I am hopeful it will help set the standard of what is expected in an MBA and ultimately prepare candidates for success. We are pleased GMAC chose South Africa as its entry point to launch the NMAT by GMAC on the continent, in recognition of the high quality of graduate management education in the Republic.”

The NMAT by GMAC exam has been a symbol of quality since it was first introduced in India more than 20 years ago. Today, 17 leading Indian business schools accept the exam.

The exam itself is computer-delivered and gives each candidate a randomly generated test from a pool of questions. It comprises three sections — Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. All three sections are individually timed and test takers must answer questions and review answers to each section within the total allotted time of 120 minutes. By measuring competency across three different domains, it allows schools to evaluate candidates’ strengths and development needs.

Test registration opens on August 16, 2017, and will close on October 12, 2017. Candidates can register for the exam online at www.nmat.org.in/africa.

Actual testing will begin on September 15, 2017, and will continue through October 16, 2017, at test centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, Durban and Port Elizabeth. A list of test centres is available at www.nmat.org.in/africa.

To assist with preparation, GMAC is providing all candidates with a free copy of the Official Preparation Guide, redeemable at the school to which the candidate is applying.

About GMAC:

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is a global, non-profit association of 220 leading graduate business schools. Founded in 1953, we are actively committed to advancing the art and science of admissions by convening and representing the industry and offering best-in-class products and services for schools and students. GMAC owns and administers the Graduate Management Admission Test® (GMAT®) exam, used by more than 6,500 graduate programs worldwide. Other GMAC assessments include the NMAT by GMAC™ exam, for entrance into graduate management programs in India and South Africa, and the Executive Assessment, specifically designed for Executive MBA programs around the world. The Council is based in Reston, Va., with offices in London, New Delhi (Gurugram) and Hong Kong. For information on assessments, study tools and services for candidates, visit www.mba.com. For information about The Council and our market intelligence, professional development opportunities and services for graduate management education, please visit www.gmac.com.

Media contact: Tarryn Giebelmann WE Communications tgiebelmann@we-worldwide.com (011) 550 5400