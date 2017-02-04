On the Death of Former DRC Prime Minister Etienne Tshisekedi

The United States reiterates its sincerest condolences to the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo following the recent passing of former Prime Minister Etienne Tshisekedi.

While this is a difficult period and a time of mourning in the DRC, it is also a moment for unity. We urge the Congolese people to come together and honor Tshisekedi's memory by continuing to pursue his ideals of a peaceful and democratic Congo.

To that end, we call on all parties to the December 31, 2016 agreement and their supporters to work even more diligently towards its timely implementation and toward the country's first democratic transfer of power. These achievements would be both a solid foundation for the DRC's future and a lasting tribute to Etienne Tshisekedi's legacy.

Source: U.S Department of State