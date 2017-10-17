Patton Among Top Ten 2017 UC Solutions Providers

Patton offers a unique set of competencies and capabilities that help companies bring their UC dreams into reality

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patton Electronics—US manufacturer of UC, cloud, and IoT enabling solutions for carrier, enterprise and industrial networks—has been named among the top ten unified communications (UC) solutions providers according to InsightsSuccess magazine.

Patton is doing some unusual things that no other network equipment manufacturer does to enable UC implementations.

Patton offers a unique set of competencies and capabilities that help companies bring their UC dreams into reality. Two examples…

enterprise session border controllers (eSBC) address a broad range of networking functions including IP security, legacy telephony integration (analog and ISDN), network demarcation, and much more—all in a single customer premise device. CopperLink Ethernet extenders and Power-over-Ethernet extenders, enable the Internet of Things (IoT) –as well as cloud connectivity—by helping companies to connect IP endpoints to their corporate networks over very long distances using existing copper or coaxial network cabling infrastructure.

What Patton is doing today in the UC area, is a lot like what they have done in the technology business for the past 30 years…

Patton’s specialty has always been interconnecting legacy TDM and serial systems with new-generation IP-based voice, data, and multimedia technologies. Incorporated in 1984, Patton has built everything from micro-sized widgets that connect “this-with-that,” to carrier-grade telecom gear that connects subscribers to service providers.

Going forward, look for more innovative UC and IoT-enabling solutions from Patton that satisfy real-world customer requirements: new VoIP Gateways, eSBCs and integrated access devices (IADs) that IP-enable existing network systems so SMBs can transition to new-generation ALL-IP solutions—affordably and at their own pace. Also watch for ongoing development of Ethernet and Power-over-Ethernet solutions that save customers money by leveraging the existing copper plant for long-reach IP connectivity.

Other Awards

Last year, INTERNET TELEPHONY (IT) Magazine recognized Patton with the 2016 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award for the SmartNode 5540 Enterprise Session Border Controller (eSBC) with 2,4, or 8 integrated analog FXS telephony interfaces.

In addition, Cable Spotlight Magazine awarded the 2016 Product of the Year Award for Patton’s CopperLink 1101 Power over Ethernet (PoE) Ethernet Extender.

Patton Contact: Glendon Flowers | +1 301 975 1000 | press@patton.com InsightsSuccess Contact: David Martin | +1 614 602 1741 |david@insightssuccess.com