Pepsi® Debuts “Moments” Campaign Starring Kendall Jenner

Pepsi Celebrates Life’s “Live For Now™” Moments With New Short Film “Jump In” Featuring American Fashion Model and TV Personality

#PEPSIMOMENT

PURCHASE, New York, April 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/ players/English/8074851-pepsi- live-for-now-jump-in-kendall- jenner/

WHAT: Throughout 2017, Pepsi® is celebrating life’s “Live For Now” moments. Moments when we decide to let go, choose to act, follow our passion and nothing holds us back. “Jump In,” a short film that depicts these moments and stars Kendall Jenner, captures the spirit and actions of those people that jump in to every moment. It features multiple lives, stories and emotional connections that show passion, joy, unbound and uninhibited moments. No matter the occasion, big or small, these are the moments that make us feel alive. The “Jump In” Pepsi Moments film takes a more progressive approach to truly reflect today’s generation and what living for now looks like. Kendall is the latest in an impactful line-up of global icons to work with Pepsi and she exemplifies owning “Live For Now” moments. The commercial features music from a voice of today’s generation, the artist behind “Lions” – Skip Marley (Island Records). The creative, which will be seen globally across TV and digital, was produced by PepsiCo’s in-house content creation arm, Creators League Studio. It showcases elements of the Pepsi disruptive design program that combines icons with expressive typography to capture the moments that ignite action. Moments iconography will be across packaging, out of home and in-store for the full Pepsi trademark of blue, black and silver offerings. WHO: Kendall Jenner on “Moments”: “I am thrilled to join the legendary roster of icons who have represented their generations and worked with Pepsi. To me, Pepsi is more than just a beverage — it registers as a pop culture icon & a lifestyle that shares a voice with the generation of today. The spirit of Pepsi — living in the ‘now’ moment — is one that I believe in. I make a conscious effort in my everyday life and travels to enjoy every experience of today.” Skip Marley on “Moments”: “Standing together and being unified in the moment is a powerful experience. This song ‘Lions’ that Pepsi selected for the ‘Moments’ ad should remind our generation to look at the way you are living and find strength and calm in each moment.” LINKS: Moments “Jump In” Longform TVC: https://youtu.be/PCEm21aTh5Q :30 second “Model” TVC: https://youtu.be/DSSCjj8uCFg Behind the scenes video and Q&A with Kendall Jenner: http://prnewswire2-a. akamaihd.net/p/1893751/sp/ 189375100/download/entry_id/0_ nncm6670/flavor/0_zz2a4w5n/ prn_folder/MNR/prn_id/MVP/prn_ flavor/Source/prn_filename/ 8074851_PepsiMoments_Kendall_ MASTERfinal3_0330.mp4

