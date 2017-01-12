PERU: SIERRA AZUL PROGRAM TO BENEFIT CLOSE TO 30,000 FAMILIES

This year, Sierra Azul ('Blue Highlands') water seeding and harvesting program will enable the construction of some 600 minor water projects, Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Jose Manuel Hernandez estimated on Wednesday.

Said ventures are set to benefit close to 30,000 Peruvian families directly in 2017, a significant rise over the 1,200 families benefited last year.

Sierra Azul was launched to satisfy water demand in big cities and mitigate climate change impacts by increasing water supply in High-Andean areas.

The 600 ventures �to be developed in 2017� will be comprised of 300 micro-reservoirs and 300 irrigation projects.

In parallel, the Ministry will carry out other actions such as reforestation, construction of infiltration trenches, as well as other water-seeding and harvesting works for proper agricultural use of said resource.

The government official also referred to the execution of irrigation projects launched at the beginning of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's administration, and expected to be ready by end-2018.

On the other hand, Hernandez addressed the need to promote the use of groundwater, and regretted the country's irrigation systems inefficiency. In this respect, he vowed to improve the situation by promoting pressurized irrigation nationwide.

Likewise, the Minister reiterated his sector's commitment to continue supporting farmers through rural electrification, so they can pump the necessary water to guarantee agricultural production.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK