Por Grace Foundation Announces Publication of Positive Independent Study Results in Mexico Using RSHO-X™

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Por Grace Foundation, a Mexican national reference of the fight to gain access to cannabis derived products for the treatment of several neurodegenerative conditions, today announced the results of a new survey from the viewpoint of the parents of children with refractory epilepsy (RE). Conducted by renowned Mexico Physician Dr. Carlos G. Aguirre Velazquez, the study found that out of 43 cases of children who were treated with cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil, over 81% showed a reduction in convulsions. Additionally, these new study results have been published in Neurology Research International.

The product most commonly used in the survey was Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s (OTC: MJNA) subsidiary HempMeds® Mexico’s flagship product, Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X™ (RSHO-X™). RSHO-X™ was the first product to receive COFEPRIS approval for import into Mexico and is 100% THC-free.

The survey, which was the first observational study carried out in Mexico exploring the use of medicinal cannabis in pediatric RE, also reported that out of the 43 cases 51% showed a significant decrease in convulsions (greater than 75% reduction), while 16% reported being completely seizure free. Further, 9 out of the 43 cases reduced the anti-epileptic drugs they were using and zero serious side effects reported.

In addition, the survey reported an overall increased quality of life of the patients with 88% showing improved cognition, 86% showing improved emotions or mood, 77% showing an improvement in sleep, and 67% showing a better appetite.

“These new survey findings where the improvements reported by the parents were related not only to the frequency of the seizures, but also their duration and intensity, come on the heels of another critical study recently performed in Mexico with our Company’s RSHO-X™ product, which also showcased the therapeutic benefits of hemp-based botanical CBD,” said Raul Elizalde, President of the Por Grace Foundation. “We are excited that new evidence on how CBD oil is providing epileptic children with relief continues to emerge in Mexico and we expect this news to spread and help patients all across the world.

Epilepsy is a common and chronic neurological disorder that over 50 million people worldwide suffer from, with 85% of these patients residing in developing countries such as Mexico. Nearly 2.4 million new cases of epilepsy are diagnosed every year, according to the World Health Organization. In Mexico alone, 1.5 million patients have epilepsy, with 80% of patients receiving inadequate treatment, while 30% of patients have RE, an epilepsy defined as a failure to respond to antiepileptic drugs.

For further information, you can view the results of this study in Neurology Research International.

About Por Grace

Por Grace A.C., is a Mexican Non Profit Organization that was created to help patients to get legal access to Cannabidiol product on the country. Por Grace A.C. has worked side by side with investigators in Mexico to release the first clinical trials in Mexico with cannabis product, the organization as well is recognized for doing Lobbying with Congress to change the laws regarding access to medical cannabis.

About HempMeds® Mexico

HempMeds ® Mexico is a Mexico-based company that made history by being the first company to receive a COFEPRIS federal government import permit for the cannabis product RSHO-X™ for a medical indication. HempMeds® Mexico plans to work directly with the Mexican government to safely and legally provide access to CBD hemp oil products. For more information, please review the company’s website at: http://www.hempmeds.mx.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

