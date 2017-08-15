PRB Projects 2050 World Population at 9.8 Billion

Youth Population to Reach 1.4 Billion

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — The world population will reach 9.8 billion in 2050, up 31 percent from an estimated 7.5 billion now, according to projections included in the 2017World Population Data Sheet from the Population Reference Bureau (PRB).

PRB’s 2050 projections show Africa’s population will more than double to 2.6 billion by 2050 and account for more than half (57 percent) of the global population increase by that date. The number of people in Asia will rise about 750 million to 5.2 billion, while Europe (including all of Russia) is headed for a population decline from 745 million to 736 million. The population of the Americas is seen increasing to 1.2 billion from 1 billion now, and Oceania (which includes Australia and New Zealand) would rise from 42 million to 63 million.

The Data Sheet’s 2050 population projections indicate that:

India will be the world’s most populous country with 1.7 billion people , with China in second place at 1.3 billion. Currently China is at 1.39 billion, compared with 1.35 billion in India.

India will also register the largest numerical increase in population of any country, adding 323 million people by 2050. Nigeria will post the second-largest rise at 220 million, followed by Democratic Republic of Congo at 134 million.

, adding 323 million people by 2050. Nigeria will post the second-largest rise at 220 million, followed by Democratic Republic of Congo at 134 million. Thirty-nine countries will have smaller populations in 2050 than in 2017. China will register the largest numerical population decrease of 44 million, followed by Japan at 25 million and Ukraine at 9 million.

The population of 30 countries, nearly all in Africa, will at least double by 2050.

The population of the United States will be 397 million, up from 325 million today.

Special Data Sheet Focus on Youth

This year’s Data Sheet includes a special focus on the world’s youth. Here are a few key figures:

The world youth population (ages 15 to 24) is projected to rise to 1.4 billion in 2050 from 1.2 billion now but the youth share of world population will fall to 14 percent from 16 percent.

Africa's youth population will rise to 35 percent of the world youth total in 2050, from 20 percent today.

, from 20 percent today. Ethiopia currently has the highest share of youth population at 21.8 percent while Bulgaria has the lowest share at 9.1 percent.

The global adolescent fertility rate (ages 15 to 19) is 50 births per 1,000 women, compared to only 16 per 1,000 in more-developed countries and 54 per 1,000 in less-developed countries.

