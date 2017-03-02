Precision Aviation Group Expands Inventory to Support AW139 Platform

ATLANTA, March 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Precision Aviation Group, Inc. (PAG), a leading provider of products and value-added services to the worldwide aerospace and defense industry, is pleased to announce they have increased their available inventory by $4.1 million, raising the cost of their total inventory to over $39.4 million with over 100,000 line items.

“The additional inventory will specifically support the AW139 platform. The increase in inventory added 74 unique part numbers to PAG’s existing AW139 rotable pool, available to operators worldwide. With the increasing demand for AW139 spares, our investment shows our continued commitment to operator requirements today and into the future,” said David Mast, President & CEO of PAG. “Our goal is to provide customers with the part or service they require within hours of receiving the (AOG) request, ensuring their aircraft achieves maximum operational time,” adds Mast.

PAG’s rotable inventory is currently valued at $39.4 million, PAG specializes in MRO Services, Sales and Exchanges on a variety of Fixed and Rotary Wing platforms. “We will continue to make strategic investments in inventory, facilities and people to strengthen our ability to support our customers,” said David Mast. “Our facilities worldwide now encompass over 250,000 square feet, employ 44 sales executives and service over 82,000 items annually in direct support of our customer base.”

Visit the PAG team at the upcoming HAI Heli-Expo March 7-9th in Dallas at Booth #4910.

About Precision Aviation Group (PAG)

Precision Aviation Group (PAG) is a leading provider of products and value-added services to the worldwide aerospace and defense industry. With 10 locations and more than 250,000-square-feet of sales and service facilities in the United States, Canada, Australia and Brazil, PAG uses its distinct business units and customer-focused business model to serve aviation customers through two business functions – Aviation Supply Chain and its trademarked Inventory Supported Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (ISMRO®) services.

PAG provides MRO and Supply Chain Solutions for Fixed and Rotary-wing aircraft through: Precision Heliparts – PHP (www.heliparts.com); Precision Aviation Services – PAS (www. precisionaviationservices.com) ; Precision Accessories & Instruments – PAI (www.precisionaccessories.com) ; Precision Heliparts Canada – PHP-C (www.heliparts.ca); Precision Accessories & Instruments Canada – PAI-C (www.precisionaccessories.ca); PHP-Instruments & Accessories – PHP-IA ((http://www.heliparts.la); Precision Heliparts – Brazil (www.precisionaviationgroup. com/php-br) Precision Aero Technology –PAT (www.precisionaerotechnology. com), Precision Heliparts – Australia – PHP-AU (http://www. precisionheliparts.com.au.), Precision Accessories & Instruments – Australia (PAI-AU) (http://www. precisionaccessories.com.au/) and Precision Aviation Controls – PAC (http://www. precisionaviationgroup.com/ pac/). PAG subsidiaries have MRO capabilities on over 35,000 products, including accessories, avionics, engine components, hydraulics, instruments, NDT, starter/generators, and wheels/brakes (http://www. precisionaviationgroup.com).

Logo – http://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/338527/precision_ aviation_group_inc_logo.jpg