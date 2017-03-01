Precision Aviation Group Expands/Invests in additional MRO Capabilities at Australia Facility

ATLANTA, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Precision Aviation Group, Inc. (PAG), a leading provider of products and value-added services to the worldwide aerospace and defense industry has completed the third expansion in four years at the Brisbane, Australia based EASA, CASA & FAA Approved Repair Station. The expansion will accommodate the growth of the company’s wheel and brake, starter generator and accessory Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services, doubling the size of their facility from 10,000-square-feet to 20,000-square feet.

“The expansion includes installation of a larger paint booth, NDT area, product specific work cells, upgrading of the inspection and test rooms within the existing repair station and expansion of the spare parts inventory warehouse,” said Chris Slade, Director of Operations of PAG-AU. “This expansion will allow us to accommodate future growth and better serve our customers, which supports PAG’s strategic global plan,” Slade added.

“Our facility in Brisbane, Australia is strategically important, both in support of the Australian and New Zealand markets in addition to the wider Asian market,” said David Mast, President & CEO of PAG. “This investment is in response to an increase in demand for local MRO Services, by creating greater capacity within the repair station, we have combined expansion and efficiency at the facility, both of which will benefit our customers,” adds Mast.

