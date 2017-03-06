Precision Aviation Group (PAG) announces FAA Approval in Australia

ATLANTA, March 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Precision Aviation Group, Inc. (PAG), a leading provider of products and value-added services to the Worldwide Aerospace and Defense industry is pleased to announce they received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to provide Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services for various accessories at PAG Company Precision Accessories & Instruments – Australia (PAI-AU).

“This new certification will allow PAI-AU to provide local MRO Services on accessories specifically, wheels, brakes and search lights to operators in the PAC Asia region,” said David Mast, President and CEO of PAG. “This certification reiterates PAG’s commitment to our customers and provides them with a known and trusted brand in country when looking for an MRO provider,” said Mast. “Australia represents a growing aviation market, and we will continue to make capital investments in the coming years.”

“Already having a Part 145 CASA & EASA approved repair station in Australia has enabled us to reduce aircraft downtime, improve response time, and has enabled customers to leverage the full scope of PAG services locally in Australia,” said Chris Slade, Director of Operations PAI-AU. “The recent approval from the FAA represents another effort to extend our capabilities to international operators,” adds Slade. The 15,000-square foot facility strategically located near Brisbane’s Airport, allows PAI-AU to provide sales, exchanges and MRO services to mission critical operators in “real time”.

