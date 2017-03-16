PWPS Delivers Two Fast-track FT8® MOBILEPAC® Units to Libya

Qatar Fund for Development’s director general, Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari, signed the agreement with General Electricity Company of Libya and the director general of the U.S. company Power & Water Alliance LLC. GECOL will own and operate the gas turbines which will run on diesel fuel oil and are expected to be operational in the spring of 2017.

“PW Power Systems provided rapid support for the people of Libya by delivering the FT8 MOBILEPAC gas turbine units to Libya within six weeks of contract signing,” states PWPS President Peter Christman. “These fast-track mobile units will provide fuel flexibility and high reliability providing power to thousands, as well as supporting essential infrastructure such as hospitals and community care centers.”

Background

Utilizing the proven SWIFTPAC® gas turbine package technology, the MOBILEPAC gas turbine package is designed to provide quick, reliable power. Benefits include its environmental compatibility, dual fuel/dual frequency, and remote operability. PWPS has provided over 550 FT8 engines to the industry with 127 packages in MOBILEPAC configurations.

About PW Power Systems, Inc.

PW Power Systems, Inc. (PWPS), headquartered in Glastonbury, Conn., is a world leader in the supply of energy solutions for the power generation industry. PWPS provides an array of products and services including gas turbine packages, industrial gas turbine aftermarket services and engineering, procurement and construction services. PWPS is a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). MHI, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the world’s leading heavy machinery manufacturers with consolidated net sales of $35.9 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. MHI’s diverse lineup of products and services encompasses power plants, including distributed power and chemical plants, environmental equipment, shipbuilding, steel structures, industrial and general machinery, aircraft, space systems and air-conditioning systems. To learn more about PWPS, visit http://www.pwps.com/.

