Radixx International Appoints John Elieson as President and CEO

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radixx International, an industry-leading provider of tailored airline reservation, distribution and merchandising systems, today announced that it has appointed John Elieson as President & CEO. Ron Peri, Radixx’s Founder and former CEO, will continue to serve as Chairman of Radixx’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Elieson will be responsible for implementing the overall strategic direction of Radixx and will oversee the company’s daily operations. Prior to joining Radixx, Mr. Elieson spent 29 years at Sabre where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Global Accounts and Traveler Experience in their Travel Network division. During his career at Sabre, Mr. Elieson has had a variety of responsibilities including leading global sales for Sabre’s Airline Solutions division and leading Global Marketing and Corporate Strategy for Travelocity. The majority of Mr. Elieson’s distinguished career has been spent in direct and indirect airline distribution, both offline and online.

“John is the ideal fit for Radixx as the company continues to make significant strides and grow its customer base,” said Ron Peri, Founder and Chairman of Radixx International. “We are confident that John’s background and relevant experience within the global travel industry, particularly as they pertain to airline solutions, will prove to be of tremendous value. We are very pleased to welcome John to Radixx and look forward to his future contributions to the company.”

“John is a talented leader with a proven track record for driving growth and building highly effective teams,” said Kurt R. Jaggers, a member of Radixx’s Board of Directors and a Managing Director at TA Associates, which completed a significant investment in Radixx in September 2016. “We believe that John’s management skills and travel sector knowledge will prove beneficial for Radixx. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Ron Peri for his service, passion and dedication to Radixx and its customers, partners and employees, and we look forward to his continued contributions as Chairman.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Elieson said, “I am thrilled and grateful to have the opportunity to join Radixx, a company that I have followed and respected for many years. As a result of the hard work of both leadership and staff, Radixx is well positioned to take advantage of its leading technology and unique value proposition to significantly grow its customer base. I am impressed with the Radixx team and am eager to work closely with them to build upon the company’s strong reputation and momentum.”

John Elieson Biography

John Elieson is President & CEO of Radixx International. Prior to joining Radixx, Mr. Elieson served as Senior Vice President of Global Accounts and Traveler Experience for Sabre Travel Network, a technology provider to the global travel industry. He spent nearly three decades with Sabre and its former parent company, American Airlines, in a variety of functional areas including operations, training, software development, consulting, business development, sales & account management, marketing, product development, portfolio management, pricing & revenue management, business intelligence and strategy. During his tenure, Mr. Elieson successfully led several multi-billion dollar negotiations creating significant value for all parties. He earned an MBA from Vanderbilt University and has conducted business and managed staff all over the world. Mr. Elieson serves on several boards for businesses, universities, municipalities and non-profit organizations.

About Radixx International

Radixx International, Inc., headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is now delivering its sixth-generation passenger service system, Galaxy PSS. Galaxy is the first fully web-native PSS system and can be deployed in any public or private data center. It has been certified to operate from the smallest cloud network to the largest most demanding environments. Galaxy provides a customizable, complete enterprise system that caters to the needs of hybrid, low-cost and traditional airlines, including support for interlining, code sharing and distribution through GDS. Founded in 1993 and now hosting 50 airlines on six continents, Radixx’ fully integrated, cloud-based solutions support all airline business models. Radixx recently partnered with TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm. For more information, visit www.radixx.com.

