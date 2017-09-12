Rezidor Hotel Group: RADISSON RED OPENS IN CAPE TOWN

Innovative hotel brand for the millennial mindset, inspired by art, music and fashion to shake up South Africa hospitality sector

The long-awaited Radisson RED Cape Town opens its doors today in the V&A Waterfront’s newly revamped Silo District. Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group’s innovative global hotel and lifestyle brand that appeals to tech-savvy guests with a millennial mindset. Radisson RED’s bold, inspirational design and philosophy is set to shake-up South Africa’s staid and traditional hotel scene.

“Radisson RED is a completely new and different hotel concept. It is bold and alive, and provides an experience like no other,” says Mark Willis, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group’s Senior Area Vice President for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa. “Radisson RED boasts a forward-thinking design and offers a new experience fueled by personal interaction and personal choice. Radisson RED guests are not defined by a certain age – they are united by an appreciation for unique but intelligent design, energetic social spaces, technology that makes their lives easier, and a customizable, personal experience.”

“Cape Town is the perfect city to showcase our first Radisson RED in Africa. We are confident it will spearhead a snowball effect on expansion for the brand in key territories across the continent.”

“For the City of Cape Town, developments such as this represent so much more,” says Dale Simpson, the hotel’s General Manager (also known as the ‘Curator’), who is in charge of bringing the brand’s bold experience to life by leading a staff of creative, expressive and service-driven people. He says that the opening of Africa’s very first Radisson RED will not only continue to drive local and international guests to the city, but will also serve to boost economic development through the creation of various job opportunities for locals in the newly revamped, trendy district.

“The recent restoration of the V&A Waterfront’s Silo District has created a major opportunity for Cape Town’s tourism sector, and we are thrilled to be an integral part of that,” says Simpson. “Furthermore, the opening of our new hotel will serve as a hub for local job creation and globally relevant skills development – especially as we focus on employing unique staff with more than just traditional qualifications and prior hospitality experience. This will open up the playing field to a much wider range of talented candidates.”

Radisson RED Cape Town features 252 rooms – ranging from the standard two-sleeper studio to the studio suites, with balconies and sea views and, of course, pet-friendly rooms. “Guests at the hotel are free to enjoy the fully equipped gym before popping down to the trendy OUIBar and KTCHN for a refreshing, local craft beer or cocktail and something to nibble on. We also look forward to welcoming members of the public to the famed RED roof, where we’ll be hosting regular ‘Call of the Loin’ barbecue events – so keep an ear out for the sound of our distinctive horn on Friday afternoons.”

The opening of the Radisson RED Cape Town follows successful global launches in Brussels, Minneapolis and the most recent addition in Campinas (Brazil) – with developments in various other parts of the world set to launch soon. “I believe that the raging success of this new brand is due to the fact that we have innovation at the heart of everything we do – product, service, people – we truly do dare to be different,” says Simpson. “From keyless entry and tech-driven design, to multifunctional social spaces and our pet-friendly policy, we’ve reinvented everything to perfectly suit an ageless, boundary-less, truly international clientele.”

The hotel’s location itself is the talk of the town and the RED-savvy world, concludes Simpson. “Located in Silo Six, right in the heart of the bustling Waterfront, and amidst the city’s vibrant nightlife, visiting locals and guests will experience Instagram-worthy views of both the city’s bustling harbor and its idyllic mountains.”

