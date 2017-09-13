Rezidor Hotel Group: Radisson RED to arrive in Riga, Latvia

The Rezidor Hotel Group, one of the most dynamic hotel groups worldwide and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, is proud to announce the signing of the first Radisson RED in Riga, Latvia, in collaboration with the Astor Group. The hotel will be located on Elizabates iela, in the heart of the city. The 220 room Radisson RED Riga is expected to open its doors by 2020.

Radisson RED is Carlson Rezidor’s new lifestyle select brand, for the millennial mindset travellers. The brand is inspired by art, fashion and music. Radisson RED boasts a forward-thinking focus on enhancing every aspect of a guest’s visit – including design and detail, personal interaction, individual choice and recognition of the increasingly important role that technology plays in facilitating the best of everyday life.

“Radisson RED will add a new vibe to Riga,” says Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer of The Rezidor Hotel Group. “Our lifestyle select brand complements our leading presence in the market and dominant position within the Baltic States. It offers a unique experience to our guests and a compelling value proposition to owners and developers.”

“We are delighted to be bringing Radisson RED to Riga, and to continue our successful relationship with Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group,” adds Jizhaku Rubanenko, from Astor Group. “The brand fits well into our own hotel portfolio, and will bring a new, modern and exciting hotel concept to the city of Riga. It has a wonderful central location, close to all the key business and tourist sites – no doubt, it will quickly become a landmark hotel for us and the city.”

Radisson RED Riga will be situated in close proximity to the railway station, and just ten kilometers from the largest international airport in the Baltic States. Within five minutes of walking from the hotel, there is Riga’s historic center, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, noted for its Art Nouveau architecture and 19th century wooden architecture.

***

Media Contacts

Elena Zlatoustovskaya, Area Director Communications & PR, Eastern Europe & Russia

elena.zlatoustovskaya@ carlsonrezidor.com

Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

lucie.cardona@carlsonrezidor. com

About Radisson RED

Radisson RED is a new hotel philosophy where lifestyle is the inspiration. Its design is bold, alive and inspirational. It connects with an ageless mindset and sets expectations of an open, articulate and impeccably delivered lifestyle select experience. RED’s flexible service concept include staff that caters to the DIY attitude of guests, and believe that hotels can enhance their world via art, music and fashion. Radisson RED is open in Minneapolis and Brussels, and plans to grow in urban markets and major cities around the world.

Radisson RED is a part of Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, which also includes Quorvus Collection, Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson and Country Inns & Suites By CarlsonSM. For more information, visit raddisonred.com. Connect with RED on social media: @RadissonRED on Twitter and Instagram, facebook.com/RadissonRED and snapchat radisson_red.

About The Rezidor Hotel Group

The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. The group features a portfolio of 480 hotels with over more than 106,000 rooms in operation or under development in 80+ countries.

Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu® and Park Inn® by Radisson in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club CarlsonSM loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014, and together with Carlson, Rezidor launched the new brands Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus Collection (luxury). In 2016, Rezidor acquired 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and was named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere.

In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. HNA Tourism Group Co. Ltd., a division of HNA Group Co. Ltd. – a .-a Fortune Global 500 company with operations across aviation, tourism, hospitality, finance and online services among other sectors – became the majority shareholder in December 2016.

The Rezidor Hotel Group and its brands employ 43,700 people in EMEA, and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit www.rezidor.com

Twitter @carlsonrezidor

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/2364

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ carlsonrezidormoments/

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 75117afb-7c1c-4c6e-ae9b- ccea149a1bf6

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 96cb1e33-64e5-45af-9668- e320efa43588