Rural school in North West overcomes obstacles

Rural schools countrywide are still faced with huge challenges, but a school in Mooifontein in North West, has proven that with hard work and dedication these obstacles can be overcome.

R.A. Kobue High School is living up to its motto - to serve with commitment. Its biggest challenge is absent parents who work elsewhere and pupils' limited access to information.

Despite this the school obtained an 87% pass rate.

William Maphuta the principal says; I take the learners a week, before they start for the November/October examination, and they sleep at the school. There are four classrooms that learners are sleeping in until the end of the examination. And the teachers also, I ask the teachers to come to school, to come and teach the learners after school, during the weekends, even during the evenings.

Rural schools also struggle to find qualified educators.

HoD of the Department of Education and Sport Development, Dr Itumeleng Molale says, As a department every year we advertise posts, we appoint people but they migrate, to the city. There are instances where we have vacancies, where we are running short of a maths teacher for six months, not because there is no money, but because you can't actually get qualified people into the rural area.

Katlego Setlhako completed her matric at R.A Kobue High and achieved the highest marks for history in the province.

Her mother Dorothy Motsuenyane says, Katlego is a well-behaved child. She's a hard worker. She's focused, on her work.

The school doesn't have computers or a library.

Katlego had to go to Internet Cafe's in nearby towns to do research for assignments. She extended valuable advice to other pupils;

They should always be determined; they should always manage time, because procrastination is the thief of time of course. And, they should always surround themselves with good people and decrease the time they use on social media, says Katlego.

Source: SABC News