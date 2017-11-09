Seaborn Networks delivers SeaSpeed ULL routes between Brazil and U.S. exchange data centers

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Seaborn Networks (“Seaborn”), a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems, announced today it has delivered SeaSpeed Tier 1 on Seabras-1 to its customers of record. SeaSpeed Tier 1 is the lowest latency route between 1400 Federal in Carteret, New Jersey and B3 in São Paulo, with an actual measured latency of 105.05ms RTD between the exchange data centers. This is a direct exchange-to-exchange service with no intermediate drops at the cable landing stations permitted.

In addition, Seaborn also delivered its SeaSpeed Tier 2 (fka Carrier Class) latency service from 1400 Federal to B3 to its customers of record, with actual measured latency of 106.54ms RTD between the exchange centers. Seabras-1 Tier 2 is a lower-cost method for financial trading firms to get on the newest, most direct route between Carteret and B3. Both SeaSpeed Tiers 1 and 2 offer the most reliable connectivity between U.S. and Brazil trading exchanges.

Seaborn manages all six fiber pairs of Seabras-1 for its customers. This is accomplished via Seaborn’s own 24X7 network operations center (“NOC”) manned with Seaborn employees, its own disaster recovery NOC, along with control of its cable landing station in Praia Grande and underlying ownership (together with Partners Group on behalf of its clients) of all six fiber pairs on Seabras-1. Seaborn’s management of the full system applies regardless of whether such parties have SeaSpeed or, through Seaborn’s Wholesale offering, purchase IRUs or leases for fiber pairs, spectrum or lit capacity.

This enables Seaborn to offer its SeaSpeed and Wholesale offerings with the following unique attributes:

SeaSpeed Tiers 1 and 2 are available only from Seaborn through its exclusive channel partner, Spread Networks, to financial industry customers, are not permitted to be resold or swapped to third parties, and both include industry-leading latency service level agreements (“SLAs”).

All Seaborn non-financial customers (including carriers, OTTs, ISPs and resellers) have Seabras-1’s Wholesale service, which is also managed by Seaborn. Seaborn believes its Wholesale offering provides a lower latency than competing submarine cables between NJ/NY and São Paulo and also provides a wide range of on-net POP locations to choose from in the U.S. and Brazil. However, Wholesale does not include a latency SLA nor does it include a direct path to B3.

Actual measured latency POP to POP for Wholesale offerings varies depending on the wide array of POP locations Seaborn offers, and we believe these are lower than any other existing US-Brazil cable system between the POPs we serve. As an example, our Wholesale service between SP3 in Sao Paulo and 800 Secaucus in New Jersey benefits from a latency of 107.76ms RTD. Station-to-station latency of our Wholesale solutions also differ from SeaSpeed offerings.

Seaborn’s latency and quality of service for its SeaSpeed customers is without precedent.

With more than $520 million invested in Seabras-1, it’s the first-ever submarine cable project designed from the ground up to offer the fastest path between the largest exchanges of North America and South America.

Seaborn is a leading developer-owner-operator of independent submarine fiber optic cable systems, including now fully operational Seabras-1 U.S./ Brazil, ARBR between Brazil /Argentina (RFS Q4 2018), and SABR between Brazil /South Africa (RFS 2019). Seaborn has offices in the U.S., Brazil and England and fully operational 24/7 NOCs. Management has experience in designing, building, financing and operating many of the world’s largest submarine and terrestrial networks. www.seabornnetworks.com

