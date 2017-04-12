Security Council Committee concerning Sudan Considers Quarterly Update, Work Plan Presented by Its Panel of Experts

The Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning the Sudan held informal consultations to consider a quarterly update and a work plan presented by its Panel of Experts.

The Panel of Experts presented highlights of its mission to Sudan in February 2017, and informed the Committee about its intention to travel to Sudan and the region in the coming weeks. The Panel also provided an overview of its intended areas of investigation and monitoring, in accordance with its mandate as extended by resolution 2340 (2017).

The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel. Committee members expressed their full support for the work of the Panel.

Source: United Nations