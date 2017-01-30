Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning Central African Republic Convenes Meeting with Regional States in Connection with Final Report of Panel of Experts

The Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic held a meeting with representatives of the Central African Republic, Cameroon, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Africa, Sudan and Uganda in connection with the final report of the Panel of Experts dated 5 December 2016 (document S/2016/1032).

Regional States and Committee members also exchanged views with a view to improving the implementation of the sanctions measures contained in resolutions 2127 (2013) and 2134 (2014) and extended pursuant to resolution 2262 (2016), in particular on the travel ban and asset freeze. Regional States also provided their views on the challenges that they are facing in implementing the arms embargo.

In this connection, the Chair of the Committee encouraged regional States to continue to engage with the Committee towards the full implementation of the measures. The Chair also invited regional States to continue strengthening their cooperation with the Panel of Experts, including in facilitating Panel's visits to respective regional States.

The regional States were also encouraged to undertake efforts in repatriating lethal and non-lethal equipment to the Central African Republic armed forces by following the relevant procedures in the resolution and the Committee Guidelines.

Source: United Nations