SIERRA LEONE MAKES PROGRESS IN TI’s CPI SCORE

Transparency International (TI) on 25th January 2017 released its Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2016 in which Sierra Leone ranked 123 out of 176 countries surveyed, increasing its score from 29 percent in 2015 to 30 percent in 2016. Eight countries, including Sierra Leone, are tied on the position of 123.

The 2016 CPI shows that over two-thirds of the 176 countries and territories in this year's index fall below the mid-pointand that the global average scored is a paltry 43, indicating endemic corruption. Nonetheless, Sierra Leone was able to lead 46 states, comprising 25 African countries, including Nigeria, Guinea, Gambia, and Kenya. The country also scored better than Russia, Mexico, Iran, and Lebanon. For the period under review, Sierra Leone also moved 16 points upwards in the Millennium Challenge Corporation Control of Corruption Indicator, with 53 percent as against 37 in 2015.

The Commission wishes to assure all Sierra Leoneans of its relentless determination to curb corruption at all levels and in all sectors of the country.

Source: Anti-Corruption Commission of Sierra Leone