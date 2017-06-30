“Sisterhood” needed as battle over women’s rights intensifies: expert

Women are being urged by a UN independent expert to "open their eyes" and form a "real sisterhood" to counter the "alarming backlash" against women's rights underway in many parts of the world.

Alda Facio, Chairperson of the Working Group on the Issue of Discrimination against Women in Law and in Practice made the remarks on Thursday.

The group released a statement warning that the very concept of gender equality was being increasingly contested in some quarters.

Speaking to Jocelyne Sambira on the line from Costa Rica, Ms Facio shared how some UN member states were "openly hostile" to women's equality and rights.

Source: United Nations Radio