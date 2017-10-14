SOCIAL JUSTICE, TAX FAIRNESS SOUGHT, SAYS TUNISIAN PM

The Tunisian government seeks to achieve social justice, through job creation and development in regions, said Premier, Youssef Chahed.

Tunisia needs to introduce the required reforms, in spite of socio-economic challenges, take necessary steps, to deliver a boost to growth, and boost tourism, investment, exportation and the phosphate industry, as drivers of growth. Targets also need to be set, mainly cutting down indebtedness, slashing the budget deficit and attaining a 5% growth rate by 2020, the PM said, in his interview.

The finance bill, which the Cabinet approved, is geared towards achieving tax equity and funding development projects.

Chahed highlighted the importance of supporting small farmers through the compensation fund, in the event of natural disasters, rescheduling the loans of small craft businesses, restructuring struggling SMEs and developing new housing plans.

A three-year tax exemption, covering all those who set up businesses and help generate jobs in 2018/2019, is also spelled out in the finance bill.

The Prime Minister emphasised, in this vein, the need to conduct a monetary policy review, rationalise the compensation system and increase productivity.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK