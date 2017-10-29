SOUTH AFRICA COFFIN CASE:WHITE FORMERS JAILED MORE THAN 10 YEARS EACH

PRETORIA, Two white farmers in South Africa who forced a black man into a coffin have been sentenced to jail for between 11 and 14 years.

Theo Martins Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen were convicted in August for attempted murder and kidnapping.

They accused Victor Mlotshwa of trespassing on their land, beat him up, made him get into a coffin and threatened to burn him alive.

Jackson, 30, will be jailed for 14 years and Oosthuizen, 29, for 11 years.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK