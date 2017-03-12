South Africa: Jobs Not Jets – DA Strongly Opposed to New R1.3 Billion Regional Presidential Jet

The Democratic Alliance will submit Parliamentary questions to the Defence Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngqakula, to get clarity on the reported acquisition of a new luxury 18 passenger jet for regional flights for President Jacob Zuma.

Media reports today detail a meeting between South African Air Force BrigadierGeneral Mzayifani Innocent Buthelezi, a director of air transport, and air force chief and military commander LieutenantGeneral Fabian Msimang to discuss spending R1.3 billion on a new regional jet.

Reports claim that the jet must have an executive lounge, to hold eight passengers at a minimum and must be fitted with businessclass style seating that reclines as well as audio and video entertainment capabilities.

The Minister must confirm the intention to acquire a short-haul jet, whether the said meeting between members of the top brass took place and must release any and all relevant documentation relating to this lavish purchase as well as a detailed justification for the purchase.

The President seems to prioritise his tendency for luxury travel over the needs of South Africans. In fact, the DA have been reliably informed that the Presidential jet Inkwazi has flown at least 8 times since the beginning of February this year and is clearly fully functional. There is, therefore, no need to buy another plane.

The DA is vehemently opposed to spending billions on a luxury jet while millions of young people in South have been abandoned by the ANC to a lifetime of joblessness by poor quality basic education and lack of skills development.

The billions for the new luxury jet should be spent on providing our people with the skills they need to find employment. Improving the lives of South Africans should be the priority not one mans' unjustifiable need for luxury.

Source: Democratic Alliance