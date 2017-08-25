SOUTH AFRICA PLEDGES 8.0 MLN RAND AID FOR SIERRA LEONE

PRETORIA, South Africa has pledged 8.0 million Rand (about 606,000 US dollars) to assist Sierra Leone following deadly mudslides in the country which have claimed the lives of more than 400 people, says International Relations and Co-operation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

We are announcing an initial financial contribution of 8.0 million Rand for humanitarian assistance through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). This contribution is for the provision of materials for temporary shelters, medical supplies and food aid," she said here Wednesday.

The WFP, which has the requisite expertise and experience to execute this function, is already on the ground in Sierra Leone.

Last week's mudslides killed more than 400 people on the outskirts of Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, while many others are left destitute.

Nkoane Mashabane said the 8.0 million Rand would not be the only contribution that South Africa is making. We would like to this take this opportunity to humbly make an appeal to the South African people, in their personal capacities and as members of organizations, to join the efforts to assist the sisterly people of Sierra Leone in this hour of need.

She called on South Africans and the corporate sector to assist and thanked the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), which has made available its radio, online and television platforms to publicise the donations drive.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK