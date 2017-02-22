SOUTH AFRICAN CAR MANUFACTURERS ACCUSED OF PRICE FIXING

JOHANNESBURG,The South African Competition Commission says it has received a number of complaints against the automotive industry regarding alleged price fixing.

The commission says the alleged transgressions relate to maintenance and repair services and that certain car manufacturing companies, panel beaters and car insurance companies are reportedly involved .

Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele said here Tuesday that the industry responsible for services such as car warranties was being monopolised by some panel beaters.

"This has a huge impact on SMMEs (small, medium and micro enterprises) because there are many people who will be running workshops and servicing cars, and qualified people. We are saying that you can even put quality control if you want, but we see no reason why if anybody qualifies should not be allowed to service the car," said Bonakele.

