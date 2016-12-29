SOUTH AFRICAN ORGANIZATION RAISES 9.6 MLN RAND FOR SYRIAN WAR VICTIMS

A South African non-profit organiZation, Operation SA, says it has raised 9.6 million Rand (about 686,000 US dollars) in support of victims of the war in Syria.

Social activist Yusuf Abramjee who is behind the initiative, Wednesday handed over several million rand to a number of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) which are involved in ensuring that the men, women and children in Syria are assisted, especially following the recent battle for Aleppo.

No money will go into salaries or travel, it's all going to people on the ground in Syria. The world has been slow in helping people in Syria, including the South African government, Abramjee said when addressing the various NGOs present.

Operation SA's mission is to reduce human suffering in Syria by raising money for medicine, food, clothing, blankets and shelter for war victims, said Abramjee, who commended the work of the NGOS but said he felt more needed to be done for the people of Aleppo and other parts of Syria.

He said that he was humbled by the number of South Africans who took the time to pledge and donate funds to assist those in need. He also emphasised that the majority of the people who donated money were not Muslim, but from various other religious groups.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK