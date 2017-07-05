SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT SIGNS ORDER FOR SIU TO PROBE ACQUISITION OF FARMS

PRETORIA, South African President Jacob Zuma has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe certain matters relating to the affairs of the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform.

According to a statement from the Presidency here Tuesday, the proclamation authorises the SIU to investigate " the acquisition by the department of certain farms and the identification, selection and appointment of the strategic partners and beneficiaries for such farms in a manner that was not fair, transparent, equitable and contrary to applicable legislation.

The investigation will also probe misappropriation of recapitalisation funds in terms of the department's recapitalisation and development programme in relation to the allegations, as well as any improper or unlawful conduct by officials of the department in relation to the allegations.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK