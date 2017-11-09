Spreadtrum Joins Hands with Accent to Provide North Africa Users High Performance Smartphones

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Spreadtrum Communications (“Spreadtrum”), a leading fabless semiconductor company in China with advanced technologies in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless communications standards, announced that Spreadtrum’s LTE platform SC9832 and WCDMA//HSPA(+) platform SC7731C have been selected by Accent, the largest IT brand in Morocco, for their smartphones. Spreadtrum and Accent will work together to provide end users high performance smartphones, with the first two models Cameleon C6 Plus and Cameleon C5 already made available in the markets across many countries in North Africa.

Accent is a well-known local IT brand in Morocco with more than twenty years of history. It is committed to provide products with high quality-to-price ratios including smartphones, tablets, computers, and accessories. Its product are available in the markets of North Africa.

The two released models are a 4G and a 3G version that meet the demands of smartphone users well in North Africa. The 4G version, the Accent Cameleon C6 Plus smartphone, is designed with Spreadtrum’s 28nm 1.3GHz Quad-code ARM Cortex-A7 5-mode SoC platform SC9832. It is based on Android 7.0 operating system and supports dual card with dual standby. It features a 5.5-inch HD IPS screen, a 5 MP main camera, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage and a 2800mAh battery.

The 3G version, the Accent Cameleon C5 smartphone, is based on Spreadtrum’s 1.2GHz Quad-code ARM Cortex-A7 WCDMA/HSPA(+) /GSM/GPRS/EDGE SoC platform SC7731C. It features a 5-inch FWVGA TN screen, a 5-MP main camera, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage and a 2000mAh battery.

“We are very proud to be working with Accent in providing users in North Africa with high-performance smartphones. More than 5 million mobile devices have been sold since Spreadtrum first entered this market, offering users a broad range of differentiated products.” said Dr. Leo Li, Chairman and CEO of Spreadtrum, “Looking forward, Spreadtrum plans to continue working with Accent in defining the markets in North Africa, and creating more and better quality products and services.”