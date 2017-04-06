Spreadtrum LTE SoC Platform is Adopted for India’s First 4G-enabled Feature Phone, Lava Connect M1

NEW DELHI, April 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Spreadtrum Communications (“Spreadtrum”), a leading fabless semiconductor company with advanced technology in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless communication standards, today announced that its LTE SoC platform, SC9820 has been adopted by Lava for India’s first 4G-enabled feature phone, Lava Connect M1. The pocket-friendly 4G mobile handset has already been launched in the Indian market in February 2017.

Lava Connect M1 is powered by Spreadtrum’s 28nm 1.2GHz dual-core ARM Cortex™-A7 LTE platform SC9820, supporting VoLTE and dual SIM function. It features a 512 MB RAM/4GB ROM storage, a MicroSD slot up to 32GB and comes pre-installed with Facebook Lite, providing feature phone users a perfect smart experience.

As the world’s first LTE feature phone chipset, Spreadtrum SC9820 integrates 1.2GHz dual-core ARM Cortex™-A7 processor, ARM Mali-400 MP1 GPU for 3D graphics acceleration and supports TDD-LTE, FDD-LTE, TD-SCDMA and GSM modes. It is proficient to further support up to 5MP rear/front camera, 720P video play, FWVGA screen and VoLTE HD video service, thus improving the feature phone user experience.

Meanwhile, Spreadtrum SC9820 is enabling startup operators to rapidly expand their subscriber base and helping traditional operators to migrate 2G and 3G subscribers to 4G networks at a lower cost. And it will arrive in Latin America (Peru, Mexico and Colombia) and Africa for all carriers that launched VoLTE.

“SC9820 is a breakthrough product by Spreadtrum,” said Dr. Leo Li, Chairman and CEO of Spreadtrum. “Spreadtrum has always been committed to mobile technology innovation and providing affordable fully-connected user experiences across the globe and SC9820 is a testimony of the same. We are pleased to partner with Lava for their innovative product. The launch of Lava Connect M1 will create possibilities for features phones users in India and will be a milestone in making India, a DIGITAL INDIA. We are looking forward to seeing Spreadtrum SC9820 power more feature phone users all over the world and thus enable them to access the internet and consume digital content at an affordable price.”

Gaurav Nigam, Head – Product, Lava International said, “At Lava, we strive to think ahead of the curve w.r.t product innovation. In this journey, we take along leading partners who share same ambition and values as us. Our association with Spreadtrum Communications is a step forward in this direction. Not just this, the collaboration will further strengthen the digital connect in the country and provide a favorable customer experience. The integration of LTE SoC platform, SC9820 with Lava’s mobile technology is a strategic move which will empower our consumers in availing the latest technology by helping them transition from 2G & 3G to 4G networks at an affordable price.”

