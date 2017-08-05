SUDAN TO HOST 3RD GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF AFRICAN POLITICAL PARTIES

KHARTOUM, Khartoum is due to host the third meeting of the General Assembly of the Council of African Political Parties (CAPP) on Aug 19 and 20, says the council's Deputy Secretary-General, Azhari Atejani.

He told the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), that the meeting would be followed by the election of the council's new chairman and his deputies from the five African sub-regions, as well as the members of the council's permanent committee, and the election of the sub-regional members in the executive and permanent committees.

He added that the General Assembly would also endorse the newly elected Executive Committee and the Chairman of the Council and its deputies, the final statement and the recommendations.

The assembly will also review the general report of the previous session from the Council's Secretariat, in addition to the coming period's plans and programmes prepared by the secretariat.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK