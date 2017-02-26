SUDAN VP MEETS DELEGATIONS OF AFRICAN AND LATAM POLITICAL PARTIES

KHARTOUM, The First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih met in the Republican Palace, Saturday, with delegations of the Conference of African Parties-the Permanent Committee- and the Council of Latin American and Caribbean Parties.

The First Vice-President underscored the importance of such meetings in cementing ties between the African people and Latin American and Caribbean people, referring to the important role of political parties in political, cultural and economic domains.

Secretary-General of the Council of African Political Parties, Dr Nafie Ali Nafie said in press statements , that the Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Committee addressed the meeting as well as the Chairman of the Council of the Latin American and Caribbean Political Parties who referred to ancient relations between Africa and Latin America.

He added the First Vice-President welcomed rgw visit of the two delegations to Sudan and hoped that the political parties to play role in expanding relations between African and Latin American peoples and governments.

