SUDANESE PRESIDENT PRAISES QATAR’S SUPPORT FOR EDUCATION IN AFRICA

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has praised the role played by the State of Qatar for the dissemination of education in Africa through initiatives that support education on the continent, which had a significant impact on the enrichment of human development.

This came in a speech by the Sudanese president at meeting of the Board of Trustees of the International University of Africa.

President al Bashir said that the State of Qatar has remarkably contributed to the development of the university along with a number of Arab countries, in the promotion and support of the University to become a scientific edifice.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK