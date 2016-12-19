The University of Liverpool Celebrates Graduation of over 980 Online Students Worldwide

“It’s a great honour to welcome our new online graduates and their families to Liverpool along with our campus graduates,” said the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Janet Beer. “I hope all of our online graduates will celebrate their great achievements and are ready to use their new knowledge and skills to enhance their professional impact in businesses, organisations and communities globally.”

In addition to attending the campus ceremonies, the graduates and their families and friends, as well as faculty members, were welcomed at the Online Graduates’ Recognition Ceremony and Reception at the Titanic Hotel, Stanley Dock, Liverpool on 8 December. The event honoured graduates from several online programmes who received the Student of the Year and Dissertation of the Year Awards, and provided an opportunity for all online graduates to meet and network with their peers from around the world.

The Student of the Year Awards – for outstanding performance throughout an online degree programme – were awarded to:

The Dissertation of the Year Awards – for an outstanding dissertation – were awarded to:

Dennis Bloch, an LLM in International Business Law graduate in Germany

Natalie Drever, an MSc in Applied Psychology graduate in Canada

Francesca Jones, an MSc in Forensic Psychology and Criminal Investigation graduate in the UK

Juan Manuel Vergara Montiel, an MSc in Software Engineering graduate in Spain.

Linnea Renton, a Master of Public Health (MPH) graduate in the UK

“An emergency doctor by training, I took the online masters to increase my management knowledge, focusing my dissertation research on emergency medicine in the private health care sector in Hong Kong. The programme gave me flexibility and was very well structured, with a lot of interaction with students and instructors from all over the world – the Middle East, Europe, America and even China,” said Dr. Clara Wing Yee Wu, MSc in International Management graduate and Student of the Year Award winner, from Hong Kong. “Here in the UK, I am meeting my Dissertation Advisor. It’s like going to meet an old friend whom you have worked with for over a year but have never met in person before.”

Designed for working professionals, the University of Liverpool’s fully online learning model enables students to earn an advanced academic degree without interrupting their career – from wherever they are based in the world. Students enjoy an engaging, global and highly collaborative learning experience that provides them with the knowledge and skills to achieve immediate professional impact.

