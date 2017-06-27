Thirteen Nominations Sent to the Senate Today

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Thomas G. Bowman, of Florida, to be Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs, vice Sloan D. Gibson.

Maria E. Brewer, of Indiana, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Sierra Leone.

Mark H. Buzby, of Virginia, to be Administrator of the Maritime Administration, vice Paul Nathan Jaenichen, Sr.

James Byrne, of Virginia, to be General Counsel, Department of Veterans Affairs, vice Leigh A. Bradley, resigned.

John P. Desrocher, of New York, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

Kelley Eckels Currie, of Georgia, to be Representative of the United States of America on the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador.

Kelley Eckels Currie, of Georgia, to be an Alternate Representative of the United States of America to the Sessions of the General Assembly of the United Nations, during her tenure of service as Representative of the United States of America on the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Kyle Fortson, of the District of Columbia, to be a Member of the National Mediation Board for a term expiring July 1, 2019, vice Nicholas Christopher Geale, term expired.

Robert Wood Johnson IV, of New York, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Jamie McCourt, of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kingdom of Belgium.

Michael Rigas, of Massachusetts, to be Deputy Director of the Office of Personnel Management, vice Christine M. Griffin.

Carl C. Risch, of Pennsylvania, to be an Assistant Secretary of State (Consular Affairs), vice Michele Thoren Bond.

Christopher A. Wray, of Georgia, to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for a term of ten years, vice James B. Comey, Jr.

Source: White House