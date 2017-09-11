TVU Networks to Make Available Hundreds of Its TVU One and TVUPack Mobile Transmitters for the Upcoming Presidential Re-election Vote in Kenya

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Sept. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — TVU Networks, the global technology and innovation leader in live IP video solutions, announced today that it will provide comprehensive support to all media organizations in covering the upcoming Kenya presidential re-election vote. TVU will make hundreds of its award-winning TVU mobile uplink units, including TVU One, and its global live video distribution network, TVU Grid, and the reliable live video transmission mobile phone app, TVU Anywhere, available to broadcasters. Furthermore, TVU will have its partners and staff available to provide onsite support during the election.

TVU solutions have become a crucial part of the news operations of major broadcasters around the globe. For example, TVU was successfully able to support the continuous live coverage of the recent Kenya elections by major broadcasters in Kenya, such as Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and K24. Both broadcasters utilized an extensive number of TVU units for more than twenty hours daily for several days as a part of their regular news coverage of the elections. By relying on TVU’s proprietary IS+, Inverse StatMux Plus technology, KBC and K24 were able to deliver dependable high quality live video from the field to their viewers even in unreliable and poor cellular coverage environments.

To further reduce operational costs, TVU One units will utilize its HEVC/H.265 encoding technology. With HEVC, customers can transmit a broadcast quality HD signal at a mere 3Mbps.

“As the state broadcaster for Kenya, many viewers across the country rely on our news coverage everyday including important events such as the presidential elections. The TVU equipment performed perfectly during our elections coverage efforts from all locations,” said Roncliffe Odit, Senior News Anchor/Reporter, KBC. “As a senior reporter, I was in Eldoret Town in Uasin Gishu County, covering the three counties of Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet. TVU make it really easy to do the coverage.”

“We decided to use TVU for the first time for our presidential elections coverage because all other solutions have failed to deliver a reliable picture usable on air. We’ve been using TVU equipment during and after the elections,” said George Kagoru, Senior Engineer, K24. “Our newsroom is very happy with TVU as we had live coverage from over 21 towns on election day which has helped increase our viewership. This has helped to make K24 a reliable news and current affairs station.”

Added Kagoru, “TVU has never failed us. We will expand its use further with the upcoming re-election.”

With a new court-ordered presidential election set for early November, TVU is planning to provide increased support for existing and new broadcast customers. For more information about TVU IP live video solutions or to place an order, contact Abdalla Elhag at +254799872663 or globalrentals@tvunetworks.com.

