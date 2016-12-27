TWO SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICAL PARTY LEADERS APPEAL THEIR SUSPENSION

Two suspended leaders of the South African National Freedom Party (NFP), former Secretary General Nhlanhla Khubisa and former Chairperson Maliyakhe Shelembe have appealed their suspension from the party.

Both were suspended for six years after the party's National Disciplinary Committee found them guilty of failing to pay the registration deposit to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on time to participate in the August 2016 local government elections, resulting in the party being disqualified from contesting the elections.

Khubisa has questioned the motive behind the party's acting National Chairperson Bheki Gumbi's decision to divulge their suspension in public.

The Presiding Officer says the full verdict will be issued in ten days. There are processes in line with NFP constitution. We have a right to appeal whatever the judgment, whatever verdict - not only the sanction, but the verdict and the process as a whole. So, for Gumbi to go out and speak on air, I believe it's an anomaly on its own, Khubisa added Monday.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK