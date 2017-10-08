U.A.E. AIRLIFTS AID SUPPLIES TO LANDSLIDE-HIT SIERRA LEONE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, The United Arab Emirates (UAE), has sent a plane, to airlift core relief items, to communities affected by a devastating landslide in Sierra Leone.

An Airbus A330 plane, which carried around 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including blankets, hygiene and kitchen kits, mosquito nets and tarpaulins, took off from Dubai's Al-Maktoum International Airport, for Sierra Leone.

The aid supplies will cover around 5,000 people affected by the natural disaster, in the West African country.

In mid-Aug, a massive mudslide, after three days of heavy rains, swept through homes in and around Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, leaving more than 1,000 people killed and 3,000 others homeless.

Returning from a field mission to Sierra Leone, Jagan Chapagain, the under secretary-general for programmes and operations of International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, described the situation of many survivors there as "desperate."

"They are struggling to rebuild their lives and critical humanitarian support is still needed," Chapagain said.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK