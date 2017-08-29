Undergraduate wins N.5m in Western Lotto game

LAGOS, Nigeria, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — An undergraduate of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State went home N500,000 richer Monday, August 28, 2017, following his win in one of the games on the Western Lotto platform and pledged to continue to play for more winnings.

Soyombo Qadim is a second-year Computer Science student who also holds the National Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering of The Polytechnic, Ibadan. He won with an investment of N100 in the EuroJackpot game. He won following the draw on Friday, August 25, 2017.

Soyombo Qadim said at the presentation, “Firstly, I was thinking I would win bigger than this. This money is basically for my education because I’m a student of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode. I’m sure I will win bigger than this because I will continue to play.”

Mr Yomi Ogunfowora, managing director of Western Lotto, said that Western Lotto was excited at the win by one of its patrons. He remarked that the win by a resident of Ibadan confirms high awareness about the Western Lotto platform by many patrons across Nigeria.

Mr Ogunfowora stated, “It is important to note that Mr Soyombo Qadim is just one of over 2000 lucky winners on the Western Lotto platform since our commencement on July 10. More than 2000 players have won various prizes since we commenced. People have won on MegaMillions, EuroMillions, Euro Jackpot, Powerball and UK Lotto.”

The managing director noted that as part of its ongoing Mega Upgrade Promo, Western Lotto had rewarded 16000 participants with N1000 in their Western Lotto wallets in support of the offer by their brand ambassadors.

More than 2000 players stand to win prizes in the Mega Upgrade Promo that would run from August 4 to September 5, 2017. A thousand customers would win N50,000 each, another thousand would grab N100,000 while 30 patrons would go home with N500,000 each. Ten winners would win N1m each. Two others would also win brand new Hyundai saloon cars.

Ogunfowora assured that Western Lotto would bring more games and bring fun, rewards and entertainment to its patrons now numbering in the tens of thousands as they go into the millions.

With the support of a UK firm, entertainment and gaming company Western Lotto Nigeria Limited entered the Nigerian market July 10 with five international lottery games and pledged to change the landscape of gaming in the country.

Western Lotto offers well-known European and American gaming brands on its platform. It is also luring customers to go entirely online, unlike the many other companies in the land which offer sports betting on improvised boards for the urban poor.

Games on offer at Western Lotto include Powerball, Euro Millions, Euro Jackpot, UK Lotto and Mega Millions. Powerball is an American lottery game played every Wednesday and Saturday. Euro Millions is a transnational lottery played across Europe. The Euro Jackpot similarly plays across Europe. UK Lotto is also known as the National Lottery. It has served good causes in the UK. Draws for MegaMillions hold on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Western Lotto secured the exclusive franchise to operate the games in the Nigerian market. It is the biggest, most equipped and most capitalised gaming company in Nigeria.

Rosemary Takor, Brand Management, Western Lotto Nigeria Limited

