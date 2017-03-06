Wall Street Journal’s inaugural Investing in Africa Conference opens in London

LONDON, March 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Wall Street Journal is hosting its inaugural Investing in Africa: Technology, Transition & Growth Conference, on Tuesday, 7th March 2017, at The News Building in London Bridge.

Leading investors, executives and government officials will convene to discuss how technology is driving change and investment in Africa, and to examine the economic and political landscape in-depth.

The daylong conference will feature one-on-one interviews, panel discussions and themed lunch table discussions, all hosted by the Journal’s editors, who will draw on their knowledge of influential leaders to explore key challenges and opportunities in Africa.

Featured participants include:

Paul Kagame | President of Rwanda

| President of Rwanda Patrick Njoroge | Governor, Central Bank of Kenya

| Governor, Central Bank of Kenya Akinwumi Adesina | President, African Development Bank

| President, African Development Bank Mo Ibrahim | Chairman, Mo Ibrahim Foundation

| Chairman, Mo Ibrahim Foundation Uche Orji | Managing Director & CEO, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority

| Managing Director & CEO, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority Bob Collymore | CEO, Safaricom

| CEO, Safaricom Jay Ireland | President & CEO, GE Africa

| President & CEO, GE Africa Alon Lits | General Manager, Uber Sub-Saharan Africa

The conference is hosted by The Wall Street Journal’s Editor-In-Chief Gerard Baker, and EMEA Editor Thorold Barker.

A package of reporting from Investing in Africa will be published globally in The Wall Street Journal on March 15, in print and digital. Several sessions from the conference will also be available for viewing via a live video stream on WSJ.com and Facebook Live.

The lead sponsor for the inaugural WSJ Investing in Africa conference is Citi.

Other sponsors include Dubai Chamber.

The agenda is available here. For more information please visit: http://investinginafrica.wsj. com/

You can follow the conference on Twitter with the hashtag #WSJAfrica.

