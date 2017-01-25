XCMG’s “BlueDream” programs win two awards at 6th China Charity Festival

BEIJING, Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG was recognized for its outstanding contributions in corporate social responsibility with two awards presented by the 6th China Charity Festival held from January 10 to 11 in Beijing, China, the most distinguished Special Tribute Award and Green Model Award.

At last year’s China Charity Festival, XCMG launched “BlueDream” Special Charity Fund jointly with China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA), carrying out 14 precisely positioned projects as part of the “For Better Life” global public welfare campaign to bring the much-needed help for people around the world.

“Since the ‘BlueDream’ fund was established, XCMG has gained support from a wide range of communities, the XCMG public welfare ambassadors and members of CFPA has dedicated love and strength to the charitable platform,” said Han Bing, vice general manager of XCMG.

In 2016, XCMG has launched Children’s Home, a comprehensive social care model for “left-behind” children in Qingliang Village, Sichuan Province which can then be introduced to more provinces benefiting children in need; a water cellar project in eastern Ethiopia to build 50 economical and practical water cellars in three years to solve the daily and agricultural water usage issues for 50 families of two communities; and the Global Excellent Operator program that aims to train 200 machinery operators worldwide every year for free at the first mechanical driving training base in the country established by XCMG.

XCMG has devoted tremendous efforts to public welfare in the past 73 years, providing equipment and rescue teams support to 23 major disasters worldwide in eight consecutive years, hosting “one-day salary donation” event for 14 years that have been invested in building 10 XCMG Primary Schools benefiting 5,800 children as well as establishing scholarships for six schools of six countries including Thailand, Indonesia and Bangladesh.

“With projects like Children’s Home, water cellar in Africa and more, public welfare campaigns have encouraged XCMG employees, suppliers and clients to continuously contribute physical and emotional support to people in need of help,” Han said.

