XM Launches MT5 with CFDs on Single Stocks

LONDON, March 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XM Group (Trading Point Group), a leading FX and CFD Broker, today has officially announced the launch of the MT5 platform with offerings of over 300 CFDs on Single Stocks.

Today, 6th of March, XM Group (Trading Point Group) has officially announced that it has successfully launched the MT5 platform, after a series of testing phases which have made sure the additional platform is seamlessly connected to all existing systems.

The addition will enable the company to extend its offerings to 6 Asset Classes including CFDs on Single Stocks (Shares) in addition to the existing offerings which include FX, CFDs on Indices, Metals and Energies.

Chris Zacharia, Marketing Director of the Group commented:

“This day is one of those milestone events, which don’t happen to companies every day.

“It is something we have been patiently expecting for a long time, and I truly believe it will be a game changer for XM, which is taking its first steps in extending its range of instruments to the Stocks sphere.

“XM is currently the biggest MT4 broker* with over 20 MT4 servers available and with over 1,000,000 clients, but with the addition of the MT5 to our platform offerings we are automatically entering into offering a new asset class which up to now was not possible for us, that of CFDs on Single Stocks.

“Our plan is to extend our instrument offerings to up to 5000 CFDs on single stocks from companies all across the world listed on various stock exchanges including but not limited to NYSE, Nasdaq, LSE, Frankfurt Stock Exchange to name a few.

“The current launch phase, which is officially being announced today, includes a total of 300 instruments and we will populate with more and more offerings as time goes by.

“As noted by myself in a previous interview, I feel the predecessor of MT5, the globally acknowledged MT4, is a great platform and has proved itself, but it could only satisfy the needs of a certain audience and that would be FX traders, while MT5 is open to a whole new audience in addition to FX traders.

“Only judging from the audience it will serve as a multi asset class platform, I would say it’s the platform of choice as we speak.

“It’s simply a new era.”

About XM Group

XM, the official trading partner of the Fastest Man in the World “Usain Bolt,” is an award-winning Forex and CFD Broker serving over 1,000,000 clients.

XM is a brand name of Trading Point Holdings Ltd which wholly owns Trading Point of Financial Instruments UK Ltd (XM UK), Trading Point of Financial Instruments Pty Ltd (XM Australia) and Trading Point of Financial Instruments Ltd (XM Cyprus).

XM UK is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Reference number: 705428), XM Australia is licensed by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (Reference number: 443670) and XM Cyprus is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (Reference number: 120/10).

