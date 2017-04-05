XM wins award as Best Forex Service Provider 2017

LONDON, April 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XM Group (Trading Point Group), a leading Forex and CFD broker and the official trading partner of the Fastest Man in the World “Usain Bolt”, has been recognized as Best Forex Service Provider for 2017 during the City of London Wealth and Management Awards which were hosted on the 30th of March at The Guildhall in the City of London.

The City of London Wealth and Management Awards are hosted once a year and the winners of each category are determined by an online public vote.

During the event Stephen Pinner, MD of Goodacre UK the company managing the Awards said, “The Wealth Management sector is working hard to meet a wide range of challenges and it is very re-assuring to see the increasing interest from the investing public. In addition to ensuring that they meet a significant amount of new regulatory requirements, many firms strive to deliver services of the highest quality and these Awards acknowledge and reward the very best companies in the market.”

The purpose of the City of London Wealth and Management Awards is to recognize and promote quality of service from Wealth Management companies and individuals. Winners are determined by a public online vote which took place over a two-week period. The poll was reviewed by an independent panel of judges.

About XM Group

XM the official trading partner of the Fastest Man in the World “Usain Bolt” is an award-winning Forex and CFD Broker serving over 1,00,000 clients.

XM is a brand name of Trading Point Holdings Ltd which wholly owns Trading Point of Financial Instruments UK Ltd (XM UK), Trading Point of Financial Instruments Pty Ltd (XM Australia) and Trading Point of Financial Instruments Ltd (XM Cyprus).

XM UK is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Reference number: 705428), XM Australia is licensed by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (Reference number: 443670) and XM Cyprus is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (Reference number: 120/10).

