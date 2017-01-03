ZUMA STRESSES IMPORTANCE OF ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION

South African President Jacob Zuma has stressed the importance of economic transformation in his New Year message.

He sayid the government, labour and business sectors must work together in 2017 to ensure economic growth and create much-needed jobs.

The year 2017 must be a decisive one as we take the Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) forward. The collaboration between business, labour and government to support the economy must continue in the New Year, he stressed.

Importantly, together we must take the economic transformation programme forward. We need to change the commanding heights of the economy, and increase the participation of black people as owners and managers."

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK