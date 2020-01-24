Plague of Locusts Attacking Crops in Horn of Africa
GENEVA - The United Nations says urgent action must be taken to halt an invasion of locusts that is threatening food crops and livelihoods in the Horn of Africa.A locust invasion is swarming across parts of Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya,
Nigerian Journalist Found Hacked to Death
A Nigerian reporter has died after being discovered bound, gagged and near death in a farmer's field in Adamawa state.In a development first reported by regional news outlets, Maxwell Nashan, a newscaster with government-owned Federal Radio Corporation...
Human Rights Chief Will Focus on Hema-Lendu Ethnic Violence on Visit to DR Congo
GENEVA - U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives in Bunia, in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday at the start of a five-day official visit to the country. The main focus of the high commissioner's visit is
China Locking Down Cities With 18 Million Inhabitants to Stop Virus
BEIJING - Chinese authorities Thursday moved to lock down three cities with a combined population of more than 18 million in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds of people and spread to other
Chinese Embassy in Tanzania Held a Round-table to Enhance Cooperation With Major Tanzanian Media
The Chinese Embassy in Tanzania held a Media Round-table at the Embassy on 20 January 2020 to enhance its cooperation with major Tanzanian media agencies. The Round-table was attended by H.E. Wang Ke, Ambassador of China to Tanzania, Dr Hassan
Chinese Embassy in Tanzania Held a Round-table to Enhance Cooperation With Major Tanzanian Media
The Chinese Embassy in Tanzania held a Media Round-table at the Embassy on 20 January 2020 to enhance its cooperation with major Tanzanian media agencies. The Round-table was attended by H.E. Wang Ke, Ambassador of China to Tanzania, Dr Hassan