1 point for Shujaa in Australia

The Kenya men's sevens national team, Shujaa, collected one point at the fourth round of the 2019/2020 HSBC Sevens World Series this past weekend in Sydney, Australia after placing 16thoverall.

Playing out of Pool A, Shujaa finished their preliminary round matches winless, starting with a 14-28 defeat to Fiji before losing 21-26 to Wales. They wound up their pool fixtures with a 5-19 defeat to New Zealand before losing the 15thplace playoff 19-12 to Samoa.

The one point in Australia saw Shujaa take their points tally for the season to 26 points as they now sit 11thoverall on the series log heading into the North American legs in Los Angeles, USA and Vancouver, Canada in slightly under a month from now

Source: Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).