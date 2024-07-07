156 pupils graduate from Gold Fields schools complex in Tarkwa



The Gold Fields Schools Complex has held a graduation ceremony for its 156 students who would be writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which takes off on Monday July 8, 2024.

They were presented with certificates of completion and those who excelled in their various subjects were given special awards.

The event, the fourth edition, also saw the induction into office of the Students Representative Council (SRC) on the theme: ‘Sustaining quality education in Gold Fields Schools Complex; The role of stakeholders’.

The Guest Speaker, Nana Adarkwa Bediako III, Gyaasehene of Apinto Divisional Area, explained that sustaining quality education was under the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Four, which guards the whole world on how to sustain development.

‘Quality education starts from home not the walls of Gold Fields Schools Complex. Our parents should ensure that they train their children properly at home, and with little effort from our teachers your children will be good citizens and h

ave values that are well recognized in the society,’ he said.

He said the graduands were exiting one stage of their lives to another, adding: ‘The values you have learnt in school and home should enrich you in the new institutions’.

‘You should prepare yourselves as ambassadors of this noble school and Tarkwa’.

He charged the candidates to gather courage and write the examination with boldness and believe in themselves that they would have good grades and continue their education to a higher level.

Nana Bediako pledged that with the support of the GFGF, he would ensure the construction of a three-unit classroom block for the school before the next graduation.

Mr Douglas Konlaw Baare, the Headmaster of Gold Fields Junior High School, said last year the school presented 148 candidates for the BECE, most of whom had admission into the category ‘A’ schools, and they were proud of that achievement.

‘For this year, it’s not easy because we are turning in a new curriculum, this is something nobody knows of, we

don’t know how the issues will turn up, there is nothing to review on, we are only trusting that whatever we taught our students they will have questions on that, so we are pleading that they help us maintain the school’s enviable records’ he indicated.

Mr Baare expressed appreciation to the Gold Fields Ghana Limited for the support ranging from infrastructure and furniture since the inception of the school.

He said the school urgently needed a three-unit classroom block, furniture, computer laboratory and accommodation.

‘Currently all our staff live outside the school. I’m appealing to GFGF to help accommodate some of them around the school, so they can assist when the need arises’.

Mr Abdel-Razak Yakubu, the Executive Secretary of Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, said the Mine established the school decades ago, which had produced impactful human resource for the country.

‘Many leadership positions are now being held by students who attended this school. We are happy to see how the school continues to imp

act the lives of our children,’ he said.

Mr Benjamin Kessie, the Municipal Chief Executive, Tarkwa Nsuaem, and the Municipal Director of Education, Mrs Catherine Andoh-Mensah, entreated parents to keep on sacrificing for their children, while they moved to the next level of education.

Source: Ghana News Agency